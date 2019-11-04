Some politicians want to see a more cautious approach than that taken by Bercow, who prided himself on making the government answer to Parliament. Critics accused him of favoring anti-Brexit politicians at the expense of supporters of leaving the European Union.
There are eight contenders, including Bercow’s three deputies and long-serving Labour lawmaker Harriet Harman.
Legislators vote Monday afternoon by secret ballot, holding rounds of votes until one candidate secures majority support.
___
