Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. B May offered both a promise on workers’ rights and a reassuring letter from European Union leaders on Monday as she implored British lawmakers to support her floundering Brexit deal. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

LONDON — British lawmakers are preparing to deliver their verdict on Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal with the European Union after two years of political upheaval.

Just 10 weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU, lawmakers vote late Tuesday on whether to accept the plan or risk leaving without an agreement on future relations with the bloc.

May’s deal faces widespread opposition, primarily because of language designed to prevent the reintroduction of border controls between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which some fear will indefinitely tie Britain to the EU.

Former education minister Nicky Morgan warned that the U.K. wasn’t ready for a no-deal Brexit, telling the BBC that “there are millions of people in this country watching Westminster and Parliament very anxiously today.”

