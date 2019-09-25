Johnson remains on a collision course with Parliament over his determination to extract Britain from the European Union on Oct. 31 even if no divorce deal is reached. Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if there is no deal, but Johnson says he won’t do that under any circumstances.

Johnson is likely to address Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove says the government “respected” the court decision.

