Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, travelling to join an EU meeting in Brussels. Theresa May plans to meet with European leaders in Brussels on Thursday seeking changes to the so called Irish backstop, before Britain leaves the EU on upcoming March 29. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

BRUSSELS — British Prime Minister Theresa May is traveling to Brussels in a new attempt to reopen talks with the European Union on the Brexit divorce agreement and will meet with European Council President Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

With the planned departure date of March 29 closing in, May is expected to be stonewalled by the EU officials when it comes to reopening the legal withdrawal agreement which was already endorsed in November before the U.K. Parliament overwhelmingly rejected it.

With the gap between both sides already yawning, Tusk acerbated the frosty climate on Wednesday by wondering aloud what “special place in hell” might be reserved for those who had no idea of how to deliver Brexit.

