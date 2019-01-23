LONDON — Police say a British man who went on the run after killing a woman in a speedboat crash on their first date has been arrested in Georgia.

Jack Shepherd vanished while on bail over the manslaughter of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown, who died when a boat carrying the pair crashed on the River Thames in London in December 2015.

The 31-year-old Shepherd was sentenced in his absence in July to a six-year-prison term.

London’s Metropolitan Police said Wednesday that a man believed to be Shepherd was in custody in the Black Sea nation. It said “extradition proceedings will begin immediately” if his identity is confirmed.

The news came a day after the victim’s father, Graham Brown, met Britain’s interior minister and said “there can be no hiding place for Jack Shepherd.”

