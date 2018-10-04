U.S. Secretary for Defence Jim Mattis, right, talks to Britain’s Defence Minister Gavin Williamson before a signing ceremony following a meeting of NATO defence ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (Francisco Seco, Pool/Associated Press)

LONDON — Britain’s defense minister says a series of global cyberattacks blamed on Russia are the actions of a “pariah state” and that the U.K. and its NATO allies will expose such activities in the future.

Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said Thursday that “where Russia acts in an indiscriminate and reckless way, where they have done in terms of these cyberattacks, we will be exposing them.”

His remarks came after British and Australian officials said the Russian military intelligence unit GRU is behind a wave of global cyberattacks.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Center says four new attacks are associated with GRU as well as earlier cyberattacks.

Williamson said: “This is not the actions of a great power. This is the actions of a pariah state.”

