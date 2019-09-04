

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered an embarrassing defeat on Tuesday, as lawmakers voted 328 to 321 to take control of the parliamentary agenda to prevent a no-deal Brexit. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/Handout/EPA-EFE/REX)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads back to Parliament after a bruising defeat over his Brexit plans. Here is what we know.

● Following the defections of more than 20 members of his party, the opposition has taken over the Parliament’s agenda.

● Johnson will face the first “Prime Minister Questions” of his career — an always raucous event.

● The opposition will seek a delay in Brexit while Johnson is expected to counter with a call for a general election.

● Johnson has purged his party of rebels, including grandson of his idol, Winston Churchill.

After a devastating defeat in Parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to the House of Commons Wednesday to try to salvage his Brexit plans or force a general election next month.

Facing a growing rebellion in his Conservative Party, and opposition leaders emboldened by their newfound leverage, Johnson is in danger of seeing his bold moves to realize an Oct. 31 Brexit fall into the same quagmire that sunk his predecessor, Theresa May.

Johnson will address Parliament Wednesday in his first “Prime Minister’s Questions,” an always-rowdy tradition, since taking office five weeks ago. He will again try to quell the rebellion against him and make the case for a swift and certain Brexit, a pledge upon which he has bet his job.

Johnson said neither he nor the British people want another election — which would be the third in five years. But he said voters may have to decide whether they want him or his chief opponent, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, negotiating the terms of Brexit with European Union leaders.

Johnson has demanded that Britain end three years of uncertainty over Brexit by leaving the E.U. by the Halloween deadline, even if that means a no-deal exit without agreements in place to regulate trade and other issues.

Most members of Parliament, even those who support Brexit, disagree with Johnson on that issue. Debate in Parliament Tuesday centered on fears over a no-deal exit that even government officials predict would lead to food and medicine shortages and other catastrophic economic and social problems.

For days, British people have been protesting in the streets around Parliament and Johnson’s office at 10 Downing Street. Many are anti-Brexit, while others are angry at the prime minister for pushing the no-deal option and over his plan to shutter Parliament for five weeks leading up to the Oct. 31 deadline.

Johnson said no deal, no matter how difficult, would be better than electing Corbyn and sending him to Brussels to negotiate. “He will beg for an extension, he will accept whatever Brussels demands and we’ll have years more arguments over Brexit,” Johnson said.

After his defeat Tuesday night, Johnson introduced legislation setting the stage for an election. But it is far from clear this will happen. Two-thirds of the House of Commons’s 650 members must vote to hold an election, and Johnson’s opponents want concessions from him before they agree to a national vote.

Support from Labour Party’s 247 members in the chamber is critical to reaching a two-thirds vote. Johnson lost Tuesday’s key procedural vote 328 to 301, including 21 Conservatives who voted against their own prime minister.

After the Conservative defections, the party now has 289 members of Parliament. Independents are suddenly the third largest bloc, with 36 members.

“Tonight we defeated Boris Johnson in his first Commons test and tomorrow we will legislate against his disastrous No Deal plans,” Corbyn tweeted Tuesday.

Wednesday morning, Labour’s chief Brexit negotiator, Keir Starmer, told the BBC that the party will not “dance to Boris Johnson’s tune.”

The immediate issue in Parliament Wednesday will be a bill to seek a three-month delay in Brexit and ensure that a no-deal Brexit does not happen. Johnson said that if that bill passes, which is appears likely to do, he will call for the election.

Corbyn and his lieutenants have said they welcome a chance to defeat the mercurial prime minister in a national election. But they insist on passing the bill and preventing the no-deal exit first.



A grab from a handout video made available by the Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leader of the House of Commons lounging in his seat during a debate in the House of Commons in London, Britain, Sept. 3 2019 (Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Labour Party officials also said they need a guarantee that the election would be held before Oct. 31, to prevent a no deal Brexit from happening by default on that day.

Johnson’s opponents have said they fear he would agree to an October election date, then delay it until after Britain “crashes out” of the E.U. without a deal.

“There’s a real problem with Johnson, and it’s a problem Theresa May didn’t have,” Starmer said on Sky News. “People disagreed with Theresa May but when she stood at the dispatch box and said something, she meant it and she was trusted.

“Johnson is not trusted,” he said. “Even if he says the election will be on the 15th of October most people in Parliament won’t believe him. This is his central problem.”

Johnson won one victory Wednesday morning in one of several legal cases that have been filed over his decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks. A judge in Scotland’s highest civil court on Wednesday ruled that the decision was lawful, but those who brought the case — 75 lawmakers — could appeal. There are similar legal challenges in Northern Ireland and in England.

Johnson’s other urgent problem is a raging rebellion from members of his own party, whose defection on Tuesday allowed the opposition to bring the Brexit delay legislation to the floor on Wednesday.

One after another, Conservative members of Parliament stood to denounce Johnson’s Brexit plans — and Johnson himself — during a passionate debate in which people said Britain’s democracy and future were at stake.

Johnson responded ruthlessly, kicking all the rebels out of the party, making it impossible for them to run as Conservatives in any upcoming election. He hopes to replace them with candidates more loyal to him.

But Johnson’s move excommunicated some of the grandest and most respected figures in the party, including former chancellors Kenneth Clarke and Philip Hammond.

It also included, remarkably, Nicholas Soames, 71, former prime minister Winston Churchill’s grandson, who has served in Parliament for 37 years. Johnson idolizes Churchill and wrote a biography of him.

Bafflement over that stunning expulsion was summed up by Ruth Davidson, who stood down as the Conservative’s leader in Scotland last week.

“How, in the name of all that is good and holy, is there no longer room in the Conservative Party for” Soames, she tweeted, using the hashtag: #anofficerandagentleman.

On the BBC after the vote, Soames sounded as stoic as his grandfather: “That’s fortunes of war,” he said. “I knew what I was doing, but I just believe that they are not playing straight with us.”



The Victoria Tower, where all the original documents created in over 500 years of the British Houses of Parliament are kept is seen from College Green, the centre for the political media in London on September 3, 2019. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

Rory Stewart, the former international development secretary, said that he was informed of his expulsion by text message on Tuesday night. At the time, he was receiving an award for “politician of the year.” There was a “real irony,” in the timing, he told the BBC on Wednesday.

Stewart said he would nonetheless still try to run as a Conservative in future elections. “This is a passing phase in the history of the Conservative Party. I have to believe that this way of behaving is not a Conservative way of behaving,” he said.

A dramatic highlight of Tuesday’s Parliamentary session came as Johnson was addressing the body and Conservative lawmaker Phillip Lee dramatically crossed the chamber to defect to the Liberal Democrats. He explained in a statement that Johnson’s party had become “infected with the twin diseases of populism and English nationalism.”

Lee’s move stripped Johnson of his single-vote working majority in the House of Commons, making it all but impossible for him to enact legislation and increasing his incentive to ask the nation’s voters for a mandate.

Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat leader, said on Wednesday that she had been talking with other disaffected Conservatives and she believed more would defect to her party.

“There’s a lot of MPs who are looking to see where the sense in British politics can come from, where we can really stop the chaos that is Brexit, and fight for a much better future for our country that people do not see under Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn.”

