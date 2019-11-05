The main opposition Labour Party says it can end years of Brexit uncertainty within six months. The party says that’s enough time to negotiate a new deal with the EU and hold a referendum on whether to leave with that deal or remain in the 28-nation bloc.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hasn’t said which side he would support in that referendum.
The Liberal Democrats are launching their campaign Tuesday with a promise to scrap Brexit.
