Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party said it would improve housing and work conditions for veterans.

Also on Monday, Corbyn’s foreign policy adviser, Emily Thornberry, raised questions about Britain’s nuclear deterrent when she told ITV it is not clear Corbyn as prime minister would use nuclear weapons if Britain is threatened.

“It’s impossible, I think, for any human to say whether they would be prepared to kill millions,” she said.

