The charge is part of the ongoing probe into the deaths of the 39 people from Vietnam who were found in dead Oct. 23 in the container parked in the community of Grays.
“We believe that a number of other people traveled into the UK in a similar way to the 39 deceased throughout the month of October, and we hope that these people would be able to help us,’’ Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said. “We understand that there may be concern about coming forward and sharing their experiences, but we can assure you that your information and details will be treated in confidence.”
