LONDON — British police have charged five men over a suspected acid attack on a 3-year-old boy that left him with severe burns on his head and arm.

West Mercia Police said Wednesday five men aged between 22 and 41 were charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The police say they will not release the names of the people who have been charged.

The boy was attacked Saturday in a shopping center in Worcester in western England. He was hospitalized overnight.

Police say the boy was deliberately targeted and have not commented on a possible motive for the attack.

The suspects are expected in court on Wednesday. Acid attacks have become more common in Britain.

