LONDON — A 21-year-old police constable was arrested Thursday by Britain’s Counter Terrorism Command on suspicion of belonging to a banned group linked to right-wing terrorism.

Police said the officer was arrested at a location in north London, which was searched.

He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.