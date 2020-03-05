By Associated Press March 5, 2020 at 1:09 PM ESTLONDON — A 21-year-old police constable was arrested Thursday by Britain’s Counter Terrorism Command on suspicion of belonging to a banned group linked to right-wing terrorism.Police said the officer was arrested at a location in north London, which was searched.He remains in custody at a south London police station.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy