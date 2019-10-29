Both are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.
Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said Tuesday that “finding and speaking to the Hughes brothers is crucial to our investigation.
Maurice Robinson, 25, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.
