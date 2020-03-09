Most British police don’t carry firearms, but the area around Parliament is often patrolled by armed officers.
Police shootings are relatively rare in the U.K. In 2019, British police fired guns 13 times. In November, officers shot and killed an attacker inspired by the Islamic State group who had fatally stabbed two people near London Bridge.
Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the latest shooting.
