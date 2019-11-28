The woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has said she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex three times with Prince Andrew starting in 2001, including once in London.

Epstein died in prison in August in what the New York City coroner ruled as a suicide. He faced trafficking charges.

Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray said police concluded that any trafficking in the case would have taken place largely outside Britain, making the force the wrong agency to investigate.

