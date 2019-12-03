But Trump also repeated his support for Brexit and said he thought Johnson would do “a good job.”

The main opposition Labour Party claims a post-Brexit U.S.-U.K. trade deal could damage the U.K.’s state-funded National Health Service.

Labour says drug prices could go up if the U.S. demands protection for its pharmaceutical firms.

The British government says the health service won’t be on the table.

