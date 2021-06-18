Since 2016, prosecutions have fallen by 62 percent and convictions by 47 percent, according to the report. During that same time period, the number of reported rapes almost doubled.
The recent sexual assault and killing of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, has galvanized public interest in gender-based violence. A police officer recently pleaded guilty to raping and kidnapping Everard, and admitted responsibility for her death.
The reasons for the decline in prosecutions of rape are “complex and wide-ranging,” the government says. They cited the increased demands for digital data, investigative delays, “strained relationships” within the justice system and “inconsistent” support for victims. They also acknowledged victims have said that the process can be distressing and that they feel disbelieved and judged.
In the long-anticipated report published Friday, the government promised to overhaul the system. They said they would publish regular “scorecards” to monitor “progress against key metrics including timeliness, quality and victim engagement in each part of the system.” The report also set a goal of increasing the number of cases going through the courts.
Victim’s groups welcomed the government’s apology but said the proposals lacked urgency, detail and funding.
Dame Vera Baird, the victim’s commissioner for England and Wales, said that there was a “mountain to climb” in restoring victim confidence.
The government set out new recommendations on Friday, including putting more emphasis on the suspect’s behavior.
“Too often rape victims feel like they are the ones being investigated and do not feel believed,” the report said. Going forward, police will place a greater focus on “suspect behavior and offending patterns,” which will “help ensure decision-making is based on evidence, rather than subjective judgments of victim credibility.”
Among the “sweeping reforms,” as the report put it: The government said victims would no longer be subjected to a “digital strip search” that required them to hand over their phones to investigators who would then download all communications — whether or not pertinent to the rape allegations. The report recommended returning phones after 24 hours and directed investigators to downloaded only data relevant to the case. Victims should also receive better support during the investigation and be more informed about their rights, the report said.
The report also recommends extending a pilot program that has allowed victims to prerecord their evidence and cross examination early on, sparing them the trauma of facing their attacker in court months or years down the road.
Sarah Crew, the National Police Chiefs’ Lead for adult sex offenses, was cited in the report for her “pioneering” work. She emphasized the “need for transformation” in the way the U.K. handles rape prosecutions. When an attack is reported, she said in an interview, “let’s not focus on what women and girls need to do to protect themselves, let’s focus on the people who did it, how they operate.” “The switch I’m trying to flip” in the force’s work on rape, she added, is “to not try to focus on consent” and instead “let’s take the view that a perpetrator is exploiting a vulnerability of someone.”