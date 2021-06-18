Sarah Crew, the National Police Chiefs’ Lead for adult sex offenses, was cited in the report for her “pioneering” work. She emphasized the “need for transformation” in the way the U.K. handles rape prosecutions. When an attack is reported, she said in an interview, “let’s not focus on what women and girls need to do to protect themselves, let’s focus on the people who did it, how they operate.” “The switch I’m trying to flip” in the force’s work on rape, she added, is “to not try to focus on consent” and instead “let’s take the view that a perpetrator is exploiting a vulnerability of someone.”