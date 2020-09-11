Other sectors, such as manufacturing and housebuilding, also continued their recovery, though industrial production and construction remain below their pre-crisis levels.
July’s increase means that the British economy has now grown for three months in a row in the wake of April’s dramatic 20% slide. Overall, the British economy remains 11.7% smaller than it was in February before the full economic impact of the pandemic was felt.
