Barclays said the Financial Conduct Authority had asked about the relationship, and the company had responded.

But it said the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority were now investigating “Mr. Staley’s characterisation to the company of his relationship with Mr. Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in the company’s response to the FCA.”

Epstein died in a New York jail in August while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. U.S. authorities ruled the death a suicide.