Parliament approved the plan in 2018, triggering a challenge from environmental groups who say the project conflicts with Britain’s commitments to fight global warming. Local residents also complain about noise, pollution and increased congestion.
Lawyers for the campaigners have told the court that former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling did not take account of environmental legislation or of climate change issues when he considered the proposals.
