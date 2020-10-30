Prosecutors said Tomes broke into the zoo twice in 2018, stealing the penguins and numerous other birds including spoonbills, egrets and macaws.
He was arrested after an animal collector who had bought the penguins for 9,000 pounds ($11,600) contacted a veterinarian because the animals were in poor health. He also reported the incident to police, despite the pleas of Tomes, who offered to give his money back. When Tomes went to the buyer’s house with the refund, he was arrested by waiting police officers.
Wendy Evans of the Crown Prosecution Service said Tomes “showed utter disregard to the wellbeing of the birds he stole from his previous employer for his own financial gain.”
“In police interview he denied committing the offences, but once faced with the overwhelming evidence against him, he pleaded guilty,” she said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.