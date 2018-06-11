LONDON — British officials say dozens of interpreters who helped British troops in Afghanistan will be allowed to move to the United Kingdom.

Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said in a Daily Mail column Monday that rules will be eased to allow more Afghan former interpreters and their families to come to Britain.

He said roughly 200 people may benefit from the change to eligibility rules.

“I cannot be clearer in expressing our nation’s eternal appreciation to these brave individuals,” he said.

The Daily Mail had led a campaign advocating for the visa program to be expanded.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.