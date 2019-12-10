He had taken the Ministry of Defense to court to reclaim his medal.

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday its policy toward homosexuals had been wrong, discriminatory and unjust. Gays were not allowed to serve in the British military until the rule was altered in 2000.

Ousalice served for 18 years as a radio operator in a career that included postings in the Middle East and Northern Ireland.

British officials plan to return medals to other veterans who were treated the same way.

