Will Moy, chief executive of the London-based fact-checking website Full Fact, told the BBC: “It was an attempt to mislead voters, and I think it is inappropriate and misleading for a serious political party to behave that way.”

The official Conservative Party press office Twitter channel reverted to the name “CCHQ Press” after the debate. Under the name “factcheckUK,” it posted a series of tweets supporting Johnson while the debate was in progress.

