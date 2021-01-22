But at a news briefing at Downing Street on Friday, Johnson and his advisers gave the first indication that the strain may also be more deadly.
England’s chief scientific advisor, Patrick Valance, gave an example. He said that among 1,000 men in England 60 years or older, the original virus would kill 10. The new variant, he said, would kill 13 or 14.
Since the new variant was discovered in Britain last year, public health officials have stressed that the new mutation did not appear to make people sicker or increase deaths — and so this small but measurable uptick in mortality is potentially worrying.
The prime minister and his science advisor repeated that current evidence shows existing vaccines remain effective against the original virus and new variants.
The coronavirus, like all viruses, is replicating and changing all the time — with errors and mutations in its genetic material.
Most of those mutations are not important, but some could lead a virus to become more or less infectious, or make people more or less sick.
In addition to the so-called “U.K. variant,” new mutations discovered in South Africa and Brazil are being watched closely.