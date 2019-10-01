KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president says that the government has signed much-anticipated accords with Ukrainian separatists, Russia and European monitors to agree on a temporary law in the separatist-controlled east.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference in Kyiv on Tuesday that Ukraine has agreed to a snap local election to be held in eastern Ukraine, which has been controlled by Russia-backed separatists since April 2014. The conflict between the separatists and government troops has killed more than 13,000 people.