KIEV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities have denied entry to an Italian journalist, accusing him of an “anti-Ukrainian” bias.

Marc Innaro, a correspondent for the Italian RAI state television, has been barred from entering Ukraine when he arrived in the country to cover Sunday’s presidential vote.

Oleh Slobodyan, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Border Guards, said Monday that Innaro was refused entry because he “frequently engaged in anti-Ukrainian rhetoric in his reports.” Slobodyan also charged that Innaro had failed to get accredited with election authorities in advance.

The move follows Ukraine’s denial of entry to a journalist from Austria’s national broadcaster ORF who was declared a “threat to national security.” Austria criticized the ban as an “unacceptable act of censorship.”

