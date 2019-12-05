Derkach gave no further details of the meeting in the Facebook post. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

But Giuliani’s presence in Ukraine advances efforts of Trump allies to create an alternative narrative in the rapidly moving impeachment investigation — tapping some of Ukraine’s most controversial figures who have spread theories of corruption and impropriety around Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and Ukraine interference in the 2016 election.

The New York Times, which first reported Giuliani’s travels, said he had meetings in Budapest and Kyiv this week to meet current and former Ukrainian officials for a documentary.

“Rudolph Giuliani has arrived in Kyiv. We met up immediately to discuss the establishment of the Friends of Ukraine STOP Corruption interparliamentary group,” Derkach said.

It was not clear, however, whether Derkach had the parliamentary support necessary to do so.

Derkach, an independent lawmaker, wrote that Giuliani could help bring experts, journalists and analysts to investigate corruption in Ukraine and “benefit strategic relations between Kyiv and the United States.”

Derkach said he had sent letters to key Republicans including Sen. Lindsay Graham (S.C.), Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), and White House acting chief of staff Michael Mulvaney, seeking their participation.

He said their involvement would help expose the ineffective use of American taxpayers’ dollars by Ukrainian authorities.

Derkach and another lawmaker, Olexandr Dubinsky, recently held a news conference in Kyiv, alleging that Ukrainian prosecutors were moving toward possible probes into Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, and former vice president Joe Biden’s son Biden, who sat on its board, and company founder Nikolay Zlochevsky.

The Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office denied launching any new investigations.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Ruslan Ryaboshapka, said in early October that he would carry out an audit to review the handling of all previous cases involving Burisma.

Burisma is at the heart of the impeachment investigation with allegations Trump withheld military aid to press Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to open corruption allegations that could have damaged Joe Biden, a potential political rival in next year’s presidential election race.

Analysts have dismissed Derkach as spreading disinformation to support a conspiracy theory, being promoted by Trump and allies, that Joe Biden sought the dismissal of a former Ukraine prosecutor, Viktor Shokin because he wanted to protect his son.

No evidence of this has ever emerged, and European powers were also seeking Shokin’s dismissal, seeing him as corrupt and an obstacle to reform.

Dixon reported from Moscow.

