The documents — provided to the House Intelligence Committee by Parnas — include messages with Robert Hyde, a Connecticut Republican who is running for Congress. In those exchanges, Parnas is informed about Yovanovitch’s physical location.

In an interview with MSNBC that aired Wednesday, Parnas said he did not take Hyde’s claims seriously.

The Interior Ministry statement said Ukrainian police “are not interfering in the internal political affairs of the United States.”

“However, the published messages contain facts of possible violations of Ukrainian law and of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which protect the rights of diplomats on the territory of another state,” the statement continued.

It also invited the FBI to take part in the investigation.

In a separate probe, Ukraine investigators said they were looking into a suspected Russian hack into computers at the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which is at the center of the impeachment inquiries.