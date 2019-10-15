Zelenskiy has insisted the pullback of troops and an election plan are necessary for calling a summit with leaders of Russia, France and Germany, but he has faced stiff resistance from ultranationalist groups who call his moves a capitulation to Russia.
Envoys from Russia, Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists again failed to reach agreement on the troops’ pullback at a Tuesday’s meeting in Minsk.
