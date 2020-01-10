Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told a televised news conference he was “certain that no missiles hit the aircraft.”

The air disaster unfolded just hours after Iran fired more than a dozen short-range ballistic missiles at military bases hosting American troops in Iraq — retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad last week.

Soleimani’s killing had sent regional tensions soaring and Iranian officials vowed to avenge his death. They portrayed the missile attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq, which caused no casualties, as a show of strength. But now Iran’s government is facing tough questions about whether its forces, anticipating a U.S. response, shot down a civilian airliner carrying more than 80 Iranian passengers.

Ukraine has taken an active role in investigating the crash of the jet, which was carrying 11 Ukrainians, including the crew. A team of 45 experts and search-and-rescue personnel from Ukraine, including specialists who helped investigate the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, arrived in Tehran early Thursday to participate in the probe.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had phone conversations Thursday with heads of state from Canada, Britain, Sweden and Iran – each of whose citizens were among the passengers. While Ukraine’s readouts of those calls said Zelensky intended to keep those leaders abreast of Ukraine’s findings and encouraged their countries to participate in the investigation, he has now had to publicly ask to be briefed in return.

“Given the recent statements by the heads of state in the media, we call on all international partners, especially the governments of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, to provide data and evidence relating to the disaster to the commission investigating the causes,” Zelensky said in a statement on Facebook. The Ukrainian leader is expected to speak with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

In Washington, U.S. officials expressed “high confidence” that the Boeing 737-800 was targeted by an SA-15 surface-to-air missile, part of a Russian-made air defense system also known as a Tor system, as Iranian forces were on high alert. President Trump said the downing of the aircraft was probably a “mistake.”

Then in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence analyses indicated that a surface-to-air missile hit the plane in what could have been an “unintentional” act. In London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited a “body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.”

A Ukrainian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said that Zelensky made the public request for evidence about the crash because the United States had not yet shared with Ukraine the intelligence it has about the missile.

“The theory that the plane was hit by a missile is not ruled out, but it is not confirmed so far,” Zelensky added. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov wrote on Facebook that his team was considering a variety of possible causes but wanted to search for possible debris from a Tor air-defense missile, after seeing online reports about the discovery of possible fragments of one near the crash site.

The Washington Post obtained a video that allegedly shows the moment the airliner is struck in midair. The video, first published by the New York Times, purportedly shows a missile intercepting the aircraft near the city of Parand, followed by a loud boom.

Abedzadeh said that video “cannot be confirmed.” If the United States and other Western countries “have any technical information [about the crash], they can provide us with it. American officials must substantiate their claims with technical evidence,” he said.

Abedzadeh had previously said that the pilot gave no distress call before the crash. He said the aircraft was on fire for over a minute and had turned around “to come back to the airport.”

“There could be different reasons why the pilot didn’t contact the control tower,” Abedzadeh said. “It could have been because his first priority was to save the plane.”

Several minutes after takeoff, Abedzadeh said, the pilot contacted the Mehrabad Airport, which also services Tehran, and asked for permission to climb to 26,000 feet. Shortly after that, the plane caught fire, he said.

Earlier Friday, the Iranian government said in a statement that it was inviting Boeing to send a representative to help examine the “black box” containing the flight data and cockpit voice recorders. Iranian state television aired a video of an investigator opening and showing the contents of the box.

