They agreed to ensure a lasting cease-fire in fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists that has killed more than 14,000 and devastated Ukraine’s industrial heartland. They also made a deal to exchange all their prisoners, but failed to resolve main differences — a timeline for local elections and control of the borders in the rebel-held region.
Russian and Ukrainian officials on Tuesday described the talks as a step toward peace and pledged to continue negotiations.
