

Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov looks on from a defendants’ cage as he attends a court hearing in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in 2015. (Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters)

Ukraine and Russia began a large-scale prisoner exchange Friday, officials in Kiev reported, as each country continues to explore how this year’s election of Volodymyr Zelensky as president of Ukraine will reshape the hostility between the two neighbors.

More than 60 prisoners were reported to be involved in the swap, including 24 Ukrainian sailors who were detained when their ships were seized in 2018 in the Kerch Strait between Crimea and the Russian mainland.

The most prominent prisoner expected to be released is the filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was arrested by the Russians in Crimea in 2014 and sentenced to a 20-year term on a charge of plotting terrorism. Last year he conducted a 145-day hunger strike, demanding the release of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia. He was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament and has been supported by prominent filmmakers in Europe as well as Russia itself.

A Russian journalist with the Ria-Novosti news agency, Kirill Vyshinsky, was released Wednesday by a Ukrainian court, though he has told reporters that he wants to stay in Ukraine to clear his name in the courts. Vyshinsky was arrested in May 2018 and charged with treason; he was still awaiting trial. Other Russian prisoners who were to be released had not been identified as of Friday morning.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in the spring of 2014, following the Maidan protests in Kiev that led to the ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. Shortly after, rebellion against the new government was launched in two regions in eastern Ukraine. Russia has played the leading role in fostering that rebellion, which has remained more or less at a stalemate for the past five years.

Zelensky, a comic actor whose most famous television role was as a schoolteacher whose viral rant propels him to the presidency, became president for real this May, elected in April by a Ukrainian population that had grown weary of the war and of the deeply rooted corruption that is a staple of the nation. He said he wanted to find a way to ease tensions in the east, but had only a vague platform. He won the election easily, and his backers took control of the parliament in voting this summer.

Zelensky’s new cabinet was installed Thursday.

The news of the release was first reported on Facebook by Ukrainian lawmaker Anna Islamova, in a post reshared by Ruslan Riaboshapka, Ukraine’s new prosecutor general.

