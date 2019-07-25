The Russian tanker (C, back), now called Nika Spirit and formerly named Neyma, which was detained by the Ukrainian security service in the port of Izmail, Ukraine, is shown in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on July 25, 2019. (Handout/Reuters)

Ukraine announced Thursday that it has seized a Russian tanker anchored off its Black Sea port of Izmail, saying the ship was involved the Russian detention of Ukraine vessels last year.

The SBU security service said in a statement that the Russian ship Nika Spirit was identified as being involved in the November incident and seized after it entered the port.

Russian ships opened fire on three Ukrainian vessels on Nov. 25 in the Kerch Strait separating Crimea and Russia and then seized them. The 24 crew members who were on board remain in detention.

The incident worsened relations between the two countries, which are already in conflict over a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news