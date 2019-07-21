A woman looks through her ballot at a polling station during Ukraine's parliamentary election in Kiev on July 21, 2019. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

Actor-turned-politician President Volodymyr Zelensky is hoping to win a convincing mandate for his reformist agenda in Ukraine’s parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Pre-election opinion polls point to a big victory for Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party, named for the television comedy in which he played an unknown schoolteacher who overnight is catapulted to the presidency.

Zelensky’s party could receive well over 40 percent of the vote, far ahead of the other political parties, which are polling at 12 percent and below, and matching Zelensky’s landslide win over Petro Poroshenko, the incumbent president, in elections in April, by nearly 50 percentage points.

Some polls place Servant of the People within striking distance of an outright parliamentary majority, which would be a first for any party since Ukraine acquired independence in 1991.

Even if his party does not win a majority, its dominant position could make Zelensky one of the most powerful leaders in the history of this geopolitically pivotal former Soviet nation, where Ukrainian forces continue to battle Russian-backed separatists and Russian forces in its east.

Four other parties are predicted to pass a 5 percent barrier to enter the legislature and may end up being Zelensky’s coalition partners depending on the results: Opposition Platform-For Life, a pro-Russian party; former president Poroshenko’s political bloc; former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko’s Fatherland party, and Holos (Voice), the newly-formed reformist party of Ukraine’s most famous rock star, Sviatoslav Varkarchuk.

First exit polls are expected after voting closes at 8 p.m. local time.

Zelensky called for these elections in one of his first acts as president, three months earlier than they were originally scheduled, in order, he said, to prepare the way for his reformist political program.

Poroshenko’s political party and his allies still control parliament, which, under Ukrainian law, also has the power to approve and remove many government ministers. As a result, Zelensky has been working largely with a Poroshenko-appointed cabinet.

In calling the snap elections, Zelensky also hoped to continue to mine the vein of anti-establishment sentiment that swept him to power, before disillusionment sets in among the electorate.

Five years after widespread street protests ousted the country’s Moscow-friendly former president, Viktor Yanukovych, many Ukrainians are frustrated over what they see as a slow pace of reform, persistent corruption, an anemic economy and the lack of progress in bringing an end to the conflict in the country’s east.

However, questions still remain over what exactly Zelensky’s agenda will entail. On one hand, he has named well known reformists to top positions, introduced new reform initiatives and said he would preserve Ukraine’s pro-Western political orientation.

But Zelensky has also taken some actions that have causes alarm among Western officials, such as calling for a ban on officials from the previous administration from serving in government.

