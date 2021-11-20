The security services, known as the SBU, released a video in which the suspect states he was Izolyatsia’s commandant for a period and tortured detainees to extract confessions. He also named alleged members of Russia’s Federal Security Service who he said were involved. No further details were given on how the purported confession was obtained or on other aspects of the investigation. The suspect’s name was not given in the SBU video and his face was obscured.