“I believe [Akhmetov] is being dragged into the war against Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “This will be a big mistake, because you cannot fight against your people.”
Zelensky said the alleged coup was being planned for Dec. 1 or 2. He did not provide further details, however.
Ukrainian media in recent weeks have commented on the growing tensions between Zelensky and Akhmetov. Zelensky has launched a “de-oligarchization”campaign to reduce the political influence of Ukraine’s richest people, who control key sections of the economy.
Akhmetov, a coal and steel tycoon, also owns media holdings, which in recent weeks have increased their criticism of Zelensky and his administration.