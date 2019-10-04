Ukrainian officials said previously that the probe was focused on the years 2010 to 2012, before the younger Biden joined the board. They also have said that there is no evidence of any wrongdoing on his part.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka told a news conference that he is aware of at least 15 investigations that may have touched on Burisma, its owner Nikolai Zlochevsky, an associate named Serhiy Zerchenko, and Biden, and that all will be reviewed. He said no foreign or Ukrainian official has been in touch with him to request this audit.

The audit does not mark a reopening of the investigation, but it could buy Ukraine some time in dealing with the White House, analysts said.

The main case against Burisma was launched by Viktor Shokin, then Ukraine’s top prosecutor, following the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. But it soon went dormant. Joe Biden and other Western officials pushed for Shokin’s dismissal from the office because they argued he was not sufficiently pursuing corruption cases.

A former deputy to Shokin, David Sakvarelidze, told The Washington Post that the Burisma case was shut down by Shokin’s successor, Yuri Lutsenko, after a deal was reached in which the company agreed to sell natural gas at a good price to companies controlled by then-President Petro Poroshenko. That version is supported by clandestine recordings made by a businessman now in exile, Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

At the news conference, Ryaboshapka was asked about correspondence that was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday by Kurt Volker, the former special U.S. envoy for Ukraine. Text messages show that Volker was helping to arrange a meeting between Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, and Andriy Yermak, foreign affairs adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“These questions,” Ryaboshapka said, “should be addressed to the authors of this correspondence.”

He said that his office “is independent of the office of the president and of political influence by that office.”

Ryaboshapka came to the prosecutor’s position last month with a reputation as an honest corruption fighter.

