A newly elected Ukraine’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk speaks during parliament session in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Parliament in Ukraine has opened for its first session since an election last month. (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president has urged lawmakers to help liberalize the economy and pursue integration into Europe as the newly-elected parliament has approved his appointees for top government jobs.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a comedian elected president in a landslide in April, called a snap parliamentary election in July that gave his Servant of the People party the parliament majority. The party takes its name from the popular television sitcom in which Zelenskiy played a high-school teacher propelled into the presidency.

Like Zelenskiy, none of the Servant of the People lawmakers has previous experience in parliament. Many Ukrainians, who have grown tired of the old elites, see it as an advantage.

The parliament on Thursday quickly named Oleksiy Honcharuk as the nation’s new prime minister and approved other Zelenskiy’s appointees to top jobs.

