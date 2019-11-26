He says his artwork “helped keep me alive.” Sushchenko sent his works to his family by mail — with only one failing to arrive.

A reporter for Ukrinform, Ukraine’s state news agency, Sushchenko was imprisoned from 2016 until his release in September under a Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange.

He spoke at a news conference Tuesday organized by the Polish Journalists Association — which is exhibiting reproductions of his works — and the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw.

