In one of the videos she credits Moore, who served in the British army during WWII and rose to the rank of captain, as her inspiration.
“Hello Tom. I learned about your story. You are a strong person and a real soldier,” she says, displaying a chestful of medals. “We defeated fascism together in 1945. And now, together, we’re fighting against this virus.”
The efforts by Moore, who became widely known as “Captain Tom,” became a worldwide sensation and raised more than 30 million pounds ($37 million) for charities affiliated with Britain’s National Health Service.
And he’s also getting a special gift from Korneva -- she knitted him a pair of socks.
“Let them keep you warm with love from Russia,”she said.
As of Tuesday, Korneva’s campaign had raised over $26,000 in five days and she hopes to accumulate $40,000.
Korneva’s website (in English): https://zinastories.com/eng
