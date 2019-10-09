The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released.
Johnson’s office said the prime minister spoke with Trump on Wednesday and “urged the president to reconsider the U.S. position so the individual involved can return to the U.K., cooperate with police and allow Harry’s family to receive justice.”
The office says “the leaders agreed to work together to find a way forward.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD