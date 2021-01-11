The former Portuguese prime minister and U.N. refugee chief was elected by the 193-member assembly to succeed Ban Ki-moon after a hotly contested race in October 2016 that initially included 13 candidates. Guterres took office on Jan. 1, 2017.
“I am available to serve a second term as secretary-general of the United Nations, if that will be the will of member states,” Guterres said in a letter to Bozkir obtained by the Associated Press.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres was responding to a letter from Bozkir on Friday asking his “intentions regarding a second mandate.”
Dujarric said Guterres informed the five permanent members of the Security Council -- the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France -- on Friday and then spoke to leaders of the U.N.’s regional groups. He also sent a letter Monday to the Security Council, the spokesman said.
