UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the Turkish offensive and current cessation of fighting in northeast Syria show it’s time to start seriously discussing an “end game” to the eight-year war in Syria.

Guterres said the U.N.’s “total commitment now” is to make sure the committee to draft a new constitution for Syria, which is scheduled to meet for the first time next week in Geneva, starts its work “as a first step for a political solution.”