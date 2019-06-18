This photo posted and provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrians gathering at the scene where an airstrike by Syrian government forces hit the town of Jabal al-Zawiya in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Syrian opposition activists say government airstrikes on rebel-held areas in northwestern Syrian and intense fighting claimed the lives dozens of people. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) (Associated Press)

UNITED NATIONS — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appealing to Russia and Turkey to stabilize the situation in Syria’s last rebel-held territory in the Idlib province area, where Bashar Assad’s forces have launched an offensive “without delay.”

The U.N. chief expressed deep concern Tuesday at the escalation in fighting, calling the situation “especially dangerous given the involvement of an increased number of actors.”

Turkey and Russia negotiated a cease-fire in Idlib last September but it has collapsed following the Syrian government offensive launched in late April.

Guterres told reporters at U.N. headquarters that civilians are again “paying a horrific price.”

“As I have said repeatedly, there is no military solution to the Syrian crisis,” he said.

The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to be briefed on the situation in Idlib later Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.