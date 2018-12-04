UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is meeting at the request of Britain and France who say Iran’s ballistic missile launch on Dec. 1 is “inconsistent” with the council resolution that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Before Tuesday’s closed-door meeting, Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce said more information is needed to determine whether they violated the resolution.

France, Germany and Britain still adhere to the agreement and also sent a letter to the council that was circulated Tuesday. It says Iran’s launches of Zolfaqar and Qiam short-range ballistic missiles on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 “are inherently capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

A provision in the 2015 Security Council resolution calls on Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.