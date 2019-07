ROME — The U.N. food aid agency is stepping up its relief operation to help people displaced by conflict in Congo.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that the renewed inter-ethnic violence has forced tens of thousands or more from their homes.

The U.N. World Food Program, with headquarters in Rome, described Congo as the world’s second-largest hunger crisis, after Yemen. It says the Congo has 5 million malnourished children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.