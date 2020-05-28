Countries that have signed the Paris Agreement are due to submit new plans by the end of this year for curbing their greenhouse gas emissions.
U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa said in a statement that global efforts to recover from the pandemic could help “steer us to a more inclusive and sustainable climate path.”
The European Union and several of its member states have pledged to prioritize recovery investment in low-carbon industries.
___
