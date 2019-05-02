MOSCOW — Five years after 48 people died in clashes in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, including dozens in a burning building, the U.N. human rights monitoring mission in the country is criticizing authorities for delays in prosecution and investigation of the violence.

The violence started in a confrontation between demonstrators calling for autonomy for eastern Ukraine where a Russia-backed separatist uprising had begun, and demonstrators supporting Ukraine’s government. Six people died in that clash.

Pro-autonomy demonstrators retreated to a trade union building. Government supporters threw fire bombs into the building; 42 people died inside or from jumping or falling from windows.

In a statement on the bloodshed’s five-year anniversary, the monitoring mission said Thursday that “authorities have not done what it takes to ensure prompt, independent and impartial investigations and prosecutions.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.