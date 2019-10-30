The agency says there is “probably a decrease in the effectiveness of treatment, which is still under investigation.” It says Burundi is ordering new medicines and planning campaigns to spray homes with insecticide and distribute bed nets.
Scientists fear warming temperatures may result in a spike in mosquitoes, which spread malaria and other diseases.
Globally, malaria sickens about 219 million people every year.
